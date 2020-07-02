All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7032 Rovato Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7032 Rovato Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:17 AM

7032 Rovato Drive

7032 Rovato Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7032 Rovato Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,320 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5010307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 Rovato Drive have any available units?
7032 Rovato Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 Rovato Drive have?
Some of 7032 Rovato Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 Rovato Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7032 Rovato Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 Rovato Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7032 Rovato Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7032 Rovato Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7032 Rovato Drive offers parking.
Does 7032 Rovato Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 Rovato Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 Rovato Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7032 Rovato Drive has a pool.
Does 7032 Rovato Drive have accessible units?
No, 7032 Rovato Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 Rovato Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7032 Rovato Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center