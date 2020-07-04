703 Sendero Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newer home, with all the modern touches. Interior has been freshly painted. Gorgeous Rotunda Entry - Beautiful Tile Floors in Kitchen, Breakfast, and Baths. Incredible Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel, Large Island, and Granite! Family Room is Open to the Kitchen and Dining Area, Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace. Pre wired for Flat Screen TV. Spacious Master with sitting area, Luxurious Master Bath - Split Bedroom Arrangement. Study with French Doors just off the Entrance. Over sized Covered Patio, with a TEXAS size backyard with Sprinkler System.