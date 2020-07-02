All apartments in Arlington
703 Gillon Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

703 Gillon Drive

703 Gillon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

703 Gillon Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,187 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with tile floors and fireplace! Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Gillon Drive have any available units?
703 Gillon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 703 Gillon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Gillon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Gillon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Gillon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 Gillon Drive offer parking?
No, 703 Gillon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 703 Gillon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Gillon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Gillon Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Gillon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Gillon Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Gillon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Gillon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Gillon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Gillon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Gillon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

