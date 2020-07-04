7007 Lake Roberts Way, Arlington, TX 76002 Lake Port Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Rent to own, with rent credits. 3/2/2 WBFP on more than a third of an acre, large back yard, soaring 10 foot ceilings, separate shower and whirlpool tub in master, new carpet and paint. Mansfield Schools $1775 972-740-3999
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
