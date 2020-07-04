All apartments in Arlington
7007 Lake Roberts Way
Last updated June 29 2019 at 7:04 AM

7007 Lake Roberts Way

7007 Lake Roberts Way · No Longer Available
Location

7007 Lake Roberts Way, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Rent to own, with rent credits. 3/2/2 WBFP on more than a third of an acre, large back yard, soaring 10 foot ceilings, separate shower and whirlpool tub in master, new carpet and paint. Mansfield Schools $1775 972-740-3999

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Lake Roberts Way have any available units?
7007 Lake Roberts Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7007 Lake Roberts Way have?
Some of 7007 Lake Roberts Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 Lake Roberts Way currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Lake Roberts Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Lake Roberts Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7007 Lake Roberts Way is pet friendly.
Does 7007 Lake Roberts Way offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Lake Roberts Way offers parking.
Does 7007 Lake Roberts Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7007 Lake Roberts Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Lake Roberts Way have a pool?
Yes, 7007 Lake Roberts Way has a pool.
Does 7007 Lake Roberts Way have accessible units?
No, 7007 Lake Roberts Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Lake Roberts Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Lake Roberts Way has units with dishwashers.

