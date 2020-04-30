All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7006 Stetter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7006 Stetter Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7006 Stetter Drive

7006 Stetter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7006 Stetter Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom two bath, Call today for showing Emilia Reynolds, Listing Agent, 205.335.3569 or Emilia.reynolds@invitation Homes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Stetter Drive have any available units?
7006 Stetter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Stetter Drive have?
Some of 7006 Stetter Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Stetter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Stetter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Stetter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Stetter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7006 Stetter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Stetter Drive offers parking.
Does 7006 Stetter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Stetter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Stetter Drive have a pool?
No, 7006 Stetter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Stetter Drive have accessible units?
No, 7006 Stetter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Stetter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 Stetter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center