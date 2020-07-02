Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7002 Rovato Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:47 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7002 Rovato Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7002 Rovato Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice one story home 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in south Arlington, Mansfield schools ISD.
Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7002 Rovato Drive have any available units?
7002 Rovato Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7002 Rovato Drive have?
Some of 7002 Rovato Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7002 Rovato Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Rovato Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Rovato Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7002 Rovato Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 7002 Rovato Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7002 Rovato Drive offers parking.
Does 7002 Rovato Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7002 Rovato Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 Rovato Drive have a pool?
No, 7002 Rovato Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7002 Rovato Drive have accessible units?
No, 7002 Rovato Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 Rovato Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 Rovato Drive has units with dishwashers.
