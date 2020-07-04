All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

6923 Misty Meadow Ln

6923 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Misty Meadow Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home includes a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=5r092zEqPk&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln have any available units?
6923 Misty Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6923 Misty Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Misty Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Misty Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6923 Misty Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6923 Misty Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

