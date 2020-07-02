All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:12 AM

6923 Calender Road

6923 Calender Road · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Calender Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed, 1.5 bath two story duplex completely remodeled, beautiful large yard with plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. Near parks, schools, dining, shopping and Highways. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Calender Road have any available units?
6923 Calender Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 Calender Road have?
Some of 6923 Calender Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 Calender Road currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Calender Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Calender Road pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Calender Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6923 Calender Road offer parking?
No, 6923 Calender Road does not offer parking.
Does 6923 Calender Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Calender Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Calender Road have a pool?
No, 6923 Calender Road does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Calender Road have accessible units?
No, 6923 Calender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Calender Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 Calender Road has units with dishwashers.

