6921 Clayton Nicholas Court

Amenities
Custom built, barely lived in! Immaculate home in gated community, dog park & clubhouse. Quick access, minutes to US 287, I-20, I-35, Mansfield, Ft. Worth & Tierra Verde Golf Club. Master has large sitting area, vaulted ceiling, garden tub, extra large separate shower, dual sinks, 2 walk in closets. 2nd master has large sitting area, large closet. 3rd bedroom has bath and wic. office. Gorgeous granite, 5 burner cook top, large island & walk-in pantry. Full laundry, utility room! Covered patio with view of serene green space. Upgrades: plantation shutters; crown molding & tile throughout; water softener; irrigation; surveillance system; 3 car tandem garage with epoxy floor. Welcome to your new resort-style home!