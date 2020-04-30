6921 Clayton Nicholas Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking garage

Custom built, barely lived in! Immaculate home in gated community, dog park & clubhouse. Quick access, minutes to US 287, I-20, I-35, Mansfield, Ft. Worth & Tierra Verde Golf Club. Master has large sitting area, vaulted ceiling, garden tub, extra large separate shower, dual sinks, 2 walk in closets. 2nd master has large sitting area, large closet. 3rd bedroom has bath and wic. office. Gorgeous granite, 5 burner cook top, large island & walk-in pantry. Full laundry, utility room! Covered patio with view of serene green space. Upgrades: plantation shutters; crown molding & tile throughout; water softener; irrigation; surveillance system; 3 car tandem garage with epoxy floor. Welcome to your new resort-style home!