All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6921 Clayton Nicholas Court
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

6921 Clayton Nicholas Court

6921 Clayton Nicholas Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6921 Clayton Nicholas Ct, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
garage
Custom built, barely lived in! Immaculate home in gated community, dog park & clubhouse. Quick access, minutes to US 287, I-20, I-35, Mansfield, Ft. Worth & Tierra Verde Golf Club. Master has large sitting area, vaulted ceiling, garden tub, extra large separate shower, dual sinks, 2 walk in closets. 2nd master has large sitting area, large closet. 3rd bedroom has bath and wic. office. Gorgeous granite, 5 burner cook top, large island & walk-in pantry. Full laundry, utility room! Covered patio with view of serene green space. Upgrades: plantation shutters; crown molding & tile throughout; water softener; irrigation; surveillance system; 3 car tandem garage with epoxy floor. Welcome to your new resort-style home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court have any available units?
6921 Clayton Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court have?
Some of 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Clayton Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court offers parking.
Does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court have a pool?
No, 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Clayton Nicholas Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center