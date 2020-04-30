All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

6906 Milam Lane

6906 Milam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6906 Milam Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious home - 4bedrooms, 2.5 baths , 2 living, 2 dinning and an extra room can be use for office or nursery above the master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Milam Lane have any available units?
6906 Milam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6906 Milam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Milam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Milam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Milam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6906 Milam Lane offer parking?
No, 6906 Milam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6906 Milam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Milam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Milam Lane have a pool?
No, 6906 Milam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Milam Lane have accessible units?
No, 6906 Milam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Milam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6906 Milam Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6906 Milam Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6906 Milam Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

