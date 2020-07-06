Rent Calculator
Home
Arlington, TX
6811 Shore Breeze Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
6811 Shore Breeze Court
6811 Shore Breeze Court
·
Location
6811 Shore Breeze Court, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have any available units?
6811 Shore Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have?
Some of 6811 Shore Breeze Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 6811 Shore Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Shore Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Shore Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Shore Breeze Court offers parking.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have a pool?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Shore Breeze Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
