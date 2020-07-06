All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6811 Shore Breeze Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6811 Shore Breeze Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6811 Shore Breeze Court

6811 Shore Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6811 Shore Breeze Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have any available units?
6811 Shore Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have?
Some of 6811 Shore Breeze Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Shore Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Shore Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Shore Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Shore Breeze Court offers parking.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have a pool?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 6811 Shore Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Shore Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Shore Breeze Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center