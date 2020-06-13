All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6803 Lake Jackson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6803 Lake Jackson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6803 Lake Jackson Drive

6803 Lake Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6803 Lake Jackson Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have any available units?
6803 Lake Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have?
Some of 6803 Lake Jackson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Lake Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Lake Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Lake Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center