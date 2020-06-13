Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6803 Lake Jackson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6803 Lake Jackson Drive
6803 Lake Jackson Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6803 Lake Jackson Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have any available units?
6803 Lake Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have?
Some of 6803 Lake Jackson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6803 Lake Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Lake Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Lake Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Lake Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Lake Jackson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
