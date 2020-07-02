All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
6800 Running Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6800 Running Creek Drive

6800 Running Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Running Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Running Creek Drive have any available units?
6800 Running Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6800 Running Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Running Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Running Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 Running Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6800 Running Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6800 Running Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Running Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Running Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Running Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6800 Running Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Running Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6800 Running Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Running Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 Running Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 Running Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 Running Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

