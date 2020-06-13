All apartments in Arlington
6730 Oregon Trail

6730 Oregon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6730 Oregon Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 Oregon Trail have any available units?
6730 Oregon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6730 Oregon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6730 Oregon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 Oregon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 Oregon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6730 Oregon Trail offer parking?
No, 6730 Oregon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6730 Oregon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 Oregon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 Oregon Trail have a pool?
No, 6730 Oregon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6730 Oregon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6730 Oregon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 Oregon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6730 Oregon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6730 Oregon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6730 Oregon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

