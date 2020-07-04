All apartments in Arlington
6721 Waterlilly Drive
6721 Waterlilly Drive

6721 Waterlilly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Waterlilly Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living area, 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with his and her closets. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower.
*HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*
I'M SORRY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Waterlilly Drive have any available units?
6721 Waterlilly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Waterlilly Drive have?
Some of 6721 Waterlilly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Waterlilly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Waterlilly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Waterlilly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Waterlilly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6721 Waterlilly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Waterlilly Drive offers parking.
Does 6721 Waterlilly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Waterlilly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Waterlilly Drive have a pool?
No, 6721 Waterlilly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Waterlilly Drive have accessible units?
No, 6721 Waterlilly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Waterlilly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Waterlilly Drive has units with dishwashers.

