6721 Waterlilly Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living area, 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with his and her closets. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN* I'M SORRY NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
