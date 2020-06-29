All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:57 AM

6719 Copperwood Court

6719 Copperwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6719 Copperwood Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,730 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 Copperwood Court have any available units?
6719 Copperwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6719 Copperwood Court have?
Some of 6719 Copperwood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6719 Copperwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
6719 Copperwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 Copperwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6719 Copperwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 6719 Copperwood Court offer parking?
No, 6719 Copperwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 6719 Copperwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 Copperwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 Copperwood Court have a pool?
No, 6719 Copperwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 6719 Copperwood Court have accessible units?
No, 6719 Copperwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 Copperwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6719 Copperwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

