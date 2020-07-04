6718 Hillgreen Drive, Arlington, TX 76002 Lynn Creek Village
Great three bedroom home with open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Eat in breakfast area, breakfast bar and closet entry. Nice size backyard and split bedrooms. Come see today! Tenant confirm schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
