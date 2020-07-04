All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:13 AM

6718 Hillgreen Drive

Location

6718 Hillgreen Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great three bedroom home with open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Eat in breakfast area, breakfast bar and closet entry. Nice size backyard and split bedrooms. Come see today! Tenant confirm schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Hillgreen Drive have any available units?
6718 Hillgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Hillgreen Drive have?
Some of 6718 Hillgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Hillgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Hillgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Hillgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6718 Hillgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6718 Hillgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6718 Hillgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 6718 Hillgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Hillgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Hillgreen Drive have a pool?
No, 6718 Hillgreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Hillgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Hillgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Hillgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 Hillgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

