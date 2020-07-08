6715 OREGON Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3-2-2 south Arlington house in a great family neighborhood. This home features ceiling fans throughout, separate tub and shower in master bath, walk-in closets, a fenced backyard, an open floor plan and more! Shows wonderfully!