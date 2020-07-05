Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with 2 Living Areas, a Fireplace, and a nice back yard. This home is a great location. A Must See! Pets allowed but Weight must be less then 30 Lbs, No Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Dobermans or Chows
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6706 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6706 Blackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Blackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Blackberry Drive offers parking.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6706 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6706 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Blackberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
