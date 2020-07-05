All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6706 Blackberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6706 Blackberry Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:32 AM

6706 Blackberry Drive

6706 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6706 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with 2 Living Areas, a Fireplace, and a nice back yard. This home is a great location. A Must See! Pets allowed but Weight must be less then 30 Lbs, No Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Dobermans or Chows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6706 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6706 Blackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Blackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Blackberry Drive offers parking.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6706 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6706 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Blackberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center