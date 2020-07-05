Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
6705 Kinross Drive
6705 Kinross Drive
6705 Kinross Drive
·
Location
6705 Kinross Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home. Ready to move in. Fresh Paint in all room. Ceiling Fans. Wood laminate floor. Tile in all wet area. Small Pet allows. Work with Government program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6705 Kinross Drive have any available units?
6705 Kinross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6705 Kinross Drive have?
Some of 6705 Kinross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6705 Kinross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Kinross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Kinross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6705 Kinross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6705 Kinross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6705 Kinross Drive offers parking.
Does 6705 Kinross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Kinross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Kinross Drive have a pool?
No, 6705 Kinross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Kinross Drive have accessible units?
No, 6705 Kinross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Kinross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Kinross Drive has units with dishwashers.
