Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:42 AM

6701 Caribou Drive

6701 Caribou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Caribou Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Nature's Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Caribou Drive have any available units?
6701 Caribou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Caribou Drive have?
Some of 6701 Caribou Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Caribou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Caribou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Caribou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Caribou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6701 Caribou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Caribou Drive offers parking.
Does 6701 Caribou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Caribou Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Caribou Drive have a pool?
No, 6701 Caribou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Caribou Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 Caribou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Caribou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Caribou Drive has units with dishwashers.

