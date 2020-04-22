All apartments in Arlington
6701 Broken Arrow Court
6701 Broken Arrow Court

6701 Broken Arrow Court · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Broken Arrow Court, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,558 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and dat

(RLNE5170422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Broken Arrow Court have any available units?
6701 Broken Arrow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Broken Arrow Court have?
Some of 6701 Broken Arrow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Broken Arrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Broken Arrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Broken Arrow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 Broken Arrow Court is pet friendly.
Does 6701 Broken Arrow Court offer parking?
No, 6701 Broken Arrow Court does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Broken Arrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Broken Arrow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Broken Arrow Court have a pool?
No, 6701 Broken Arrow Court does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Broken Arrow Court have accessible units?
No, 6701 Broken Arrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Broken Arrow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Broken Arrow Court has units with dishwashers.

