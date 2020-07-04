Rent Calculator
6619 Terrace Glen Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:57 AM
6619 Terrace Glen Drive
6619 Terrace Glen Drive
Location
6619 Terrace Glen Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive have any available units?
6619 Terrace Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive have?
Some of 6619 Terrace Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6619 Terrace Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Terrace Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Terrace Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6619 Terrace Glen Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6619 Terrace Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Terrace Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 6619 Terrace Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6619 Terrace Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Terrace Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6619 Terrace Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
