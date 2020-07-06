Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6612 Saddle Ridge Rd
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6612 Saddle Ridge Rd
6612 Saddle Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6612 Saddle Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6612 Saddle Ridge Rd, Arlington, TX 76016 - Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
(RLNE4925204)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd have any available units?
6612 Saddle Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Saddle Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6612 Saddle Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center