Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6604 Swainson Trail
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:26 AM
1 of 11
6604 Swainson Trail
6604 Swainson Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
6604 Swainson Trail, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6604 Swainson Trail have any available units?
6604 Swainson Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6604 Swainson Trail have?
Some of 6604 Swainson Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6604 Swainson Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Swainson Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Swainson Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Swainson Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6604 Swainson Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6604 Swainson Trail offers parking.
Does 6604 Swainson Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Swainson Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Swainson Trail have a pool?
No, 6604 Swainson Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Swainson Trail have accessible units?
No, 6604 Swainson Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Swainson Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 Swainson Trail has units with dishwashers.
