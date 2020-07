Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Martin High School District. The open floor plan offers multiple living and dining spaces. Large master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and private bath. The house has new paint and new floors throughout, new cabinets, granite counter-tops and new blinds. The neighborhood enjoys largely quiet streets but provides easy access to stores and restaurants, as well as I-20 and Hwy 287.