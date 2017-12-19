Rent Calculator
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6524 Nellie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6524 Nellie Drive
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6524 Nellie Drive
6524 Nellie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6524 Nellie Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6524 Nellie Drive have any available units?
6524 Nellie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 6524 Nellie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Nellie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Nellie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6524 Nellie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6524 Nellie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6524 Nellie Drive offers parking.
Does 6524 Nellie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Nellie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Nellie Drive have a pool?
No, 6524 Nellie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6524 Nellie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6524 Nellie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Nellie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 Nellie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 Nellie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 Nellie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
