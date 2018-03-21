Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6515 Springfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6515 Springfield Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:48 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6515 Springfield Drive
6515 Springfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6515 Springfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home located in established Arlington neighborhood. Home will be move-in ready condition by June 1st, 2020! Agent to independently verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have any available units?
6515 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6515 Springfield Drive have?
Some of 6515 Springfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6515 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Springfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Springfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Springfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center