All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6515 Springfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6515 Springfield Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:48 AM

6515 Springfield Drive

6515 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6515 Springfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home located in established Arlington neighborhood. Home will be move-in ready condition by June 1st, 2020! Agent to independently verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Springfield Drive have any available units?
6515 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Springfield Drive have?
Some of 6515 Springfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Springfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Springfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6515 Springfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Springfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Springfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center