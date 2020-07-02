Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
6507 Stetter Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6507 Stetter Drive
6507 Stetter Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6507 Stetter Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Ready to move in condition, 3-2-2 home in a good neighborhood, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, crown molding in hallway and kitchen, and open living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6507 Stetter Drive have any available units?
6507 Stetter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 6507 Stetter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Stetter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Stetter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6507 Stetter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6507 Stetter Drive offer parking?
No, 6507 Stetter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6507 Stetter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 Stetter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Stetter Drive have a pool?
No, 6507 Stetter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Stetter Drive have accessible units?
No, 6507 Stetter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Stetter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6507 Stetter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Stetter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6507 Stetter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
