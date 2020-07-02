All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:04 PM

6507 Devine Drive

6507 Devine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6507 Devine Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bay windows! Master bath has a large dual vanity and 2 walk-in closets! Fenced backyard and covered patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Devine Drive have any available units?
6507 Devine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6507 Devine Drive have?
Some of 6507 Devine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 Devine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Devine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Devine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6507 Devine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6507 Devine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6507 Devine Drive offers parking.
Does 6507 Devine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 Devine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Devine Drive have a pool?
No, 6507 Devine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Devine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6507 Devine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Devine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 Devine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

