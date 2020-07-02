6507 Devine Drive

Amenities

A charming 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bay windows! Master bath has a large dual vanity and 2 walk-in closets! Fenced backyard and covered patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

