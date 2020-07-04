All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:59 PM

6504 Swainson Trail

6504 Swainson Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Swainson Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 3 bedroom and 2 bath home ready to rent, the home has open floor plan and nearby to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Swainson Trail have any available units?
6504 Swainson Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Swainson Trail have?
Some of 6504 Swainson Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Swainson Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Swainson Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Swainson Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Swainson Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6504 Swainson Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Swainson Trail offers parking.
Does 6504 Swainson Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Swainson Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Swainson Trail have a pool?
No, 6504 Swainson Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Swainson Trail have accessible units?
No, 6504 Swainson Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Swainson Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 Swainson Trail has units with dishwashers.

