Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6502 Forestview Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:02 PM
1 of 9
6502 Forestview Drive
6502 Forestview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6502 Forestview Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$750 off on month's rent is lease signed by 12.20.19! Wet bar and living room area perfect for entertaining. Large fenced yard. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6502 Forestview Drive have any available units?
6502 Forestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6502 Forestview Drive have?
Some of 6502 Forestview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6502 Forestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Forestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Forestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Forestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6502 Forestview Drive offer parking?
No, 6502 Forestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6502 Forestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Forestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Forestview Drive have a pool?
No, 6502 Forestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Forestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6502 Forestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Forestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 Forestview Drive has units with dishwashers.
