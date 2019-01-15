All apartments in Arlington
6501 Rockland Drive

6501 Rockland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Rockland Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to I-20 and 820. Bathrooms remodeled with beautiful tile. New flooring and fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Rockland Drive have any available units?
6501 Rockland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 Rockland Drive have?
Some of 6501 Rockland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Rockland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Rockland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Rockland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6501 Rockland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6501 Rockland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6501 Rockland Drive offers parking.
Does 6501 Rockland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Rockland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Rockland Drive have a pool?
No, 6501 Rockland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Rockland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6501 Rockland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Rockland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 Rockland Drive has units with dishwashers.

