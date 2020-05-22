All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6415 High Country Trail

6415 High Country Trail · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

6415 High Country Trail, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and well-maintained open floorpan perfect for entertaining! Spacious and updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Inviting breakfast nook has cozy window seating, formal dining has built in amazing shower and so much more!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 High Country Trail have any available units?
6415 High Country Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 High Country Trail have?
Some of 6415 High Country Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 High Country Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6415 High Country Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 High Country Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 High Country Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6415 High Country Trail offer parking?
No, 6415 High Country Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6415 High Country Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 High Country Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 High Country Trail have a pool?
No, 6415 High Country Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6415 High Country Trail have accessible units?
No, 6415 High Country Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 High Country Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 High Country Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

