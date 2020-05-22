All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:10 AM

6409 Walnut Springs Drive

6409 Walnut Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6409 Walnut Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Mansfield cute three bedroom, two bath home! Has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout home. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Living room has brick fireplace. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Fenced back yard. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have any available units?
6409 Walnut Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have?
Some of 6409 Walnut Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 Walnut Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Walnut Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Walnut Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6409 Walnut Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 6409 Walnut Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Walnut Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 6409 Walnut Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6409 Walnut Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Walnut Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

