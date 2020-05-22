6409 Walnut Springs Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Mansfield cute three bedroom, two bath home! Has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout home. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Living room has brick fireplace. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Fenced back yard. Won't last long!