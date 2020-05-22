Mansfield cute three bedroom, two bath home! Has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout home. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Living room has brick fireplace. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Fenced back yard. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have any available units?
6409 Walnut Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 Walnut Springs Drive have?
Some of 6409 Walnut Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 Walnut Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Walnut Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.