6408 High Country Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

You will love the large living area with wet bar. Granite kitchen overlooks family room with great wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom arrangement.

Large master suite with separate tub and shower. Fully fenced backyard, mature trees, solar panels and more. Owners prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with additional deposit and strong application. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.