6408 High Country Trail
6408 High Country Trail

6408 High Country Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6408 High Country Trail, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You will love the large living area with wet bar. Granite kitchen overlooks family room with great wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom arrangement.
Large master suite with separate tub and shower. Fully fenced backyard, mature trees, solar panels and more. Owners prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with additional deposit and strong application. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 High Country Trail have any available units?
6408 High Country Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6408 High Country Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6408 High Country Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 High Country Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 High Country Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6408 High Country Trail offer parking?
No, 6408 High Country Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6408 High Country Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 High Country Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 High Country Trail have a pool?
No, 6408 High Country Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6408 High Country Trail have accessible units?
No, 6408 High Country Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 High Country Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 High Country Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 High Country Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 High Country Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

