Beautiful 3 bedroom with open floor plan available. This property offers marble master bath counter tops and a huge back yard to enjoy. Newly fresh paint, new carpet and new vinyl tile floors. It is ready for lease give us a call.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6406 Springfield Drive have any available units?
6406 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6406 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.