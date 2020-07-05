All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6406 Springfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6406 Springfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6406 Springfield Drive

6406 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6406 Springfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom with open floor plan available. This property offers marble master bath counter tops and a huge back yard to enjoy. Newly fresh paint, new carpet and new vinyl tile floors. It is ready for lease give us a call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 Springfield Drive have any available units?
6406 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6406 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 Springfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6406 Springfield Drive offer parking?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6406 Springfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 Springfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6406 Springfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 Springfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 Springfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 Springfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center