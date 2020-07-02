All apartments in Arlington
6404 Brookhaven Trl

6404 Brookhaven Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6404 Brookhaven Trail, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Beautiful 2/2 Duplex for Rent in Arlington. 3/1 available for move in. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are not allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy or Assistant via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl have any available units?
6404 Brookhaven Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6404 Brookhaven Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Brookhaven Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Brookhaven Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Brookhaven Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl offer parking?
No, 6404 Brookhaven Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Brookhaven Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6404 Brookhaven Trl has a pool.
Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl have accessible units?
No, 6404 Brookhaven Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6404 Brookhaven Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6404 Brookhaven Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6404 Brookhaven Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

