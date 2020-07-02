6404 Brookhaven Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful 2/2 Duplex for Rent in Arlington. 3/1 available for move in. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are not allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy or Assistant via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.