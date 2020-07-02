All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 637 Lemon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
637 Lemon Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

637 Lemon Drive

637 Lemon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

637 Lemon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car garage, fresh paint, sunroom, private backyard, close to major highway and shopping centers, fireplace, lovely kitchen with new stove and granite counter-tops, move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Lemon Drive have any available units?
637 Lemon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Lemon Drive have?
Some of 637 Lemon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Lemon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Lemon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Lemon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 637 Lemon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 637 Lemon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 637 Lemon Drive offers parking.
Does 637 Lemon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Lemon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Lemon Drive have a pool?
No, 637 Lemon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 637 Lemon Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Lemon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Lemon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Lemon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center