6316 Pilgrim Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:22 PM
6316 Pilgrim Lane
6316 Pilgrim Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6316 Pilgrim Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in Ready, 3bedroom 2 bath and a nice size living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6316 Pilgrim Lane have any available units?
6316 Pilgrim Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6316 Pilgrim Lane have?
Some of 6316 Pilgrim Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6316 Pilgrim Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Pilgrim Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Pilgrim Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Pilgrim Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6316 Pilgrim Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Pilgrim Lane offers parking.
Does 6316 Pilgrim Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Pilgrim Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Pilgrim Lane have a pool?
No, 6316 Pilgrim Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Pilgrim Lane have accessible units?
No, 6316 Pilgrim Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Pilgrim Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Pilgrim Lane has units with dishwashers.
