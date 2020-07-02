All apartments in Arlington
6311 Avanti Drive
6311 Avanti Drive

6311 Avanti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Avanti Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Arlington Home Just Received Complete Renovation
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,284 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5131969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Avanti Drive have any available units?
6311 Avanti Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Avanti Drive have?
Some of 6311 Avanti Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Avanti Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Avanti Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Avanti Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Avanti Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Avanti Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Avanti Drive offers parking.
Does 6311 Avanti Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Avanti Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Avanti Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6311 Avanti Drive has a pool.
Does 6311 Avanti Drive have accessible units?
No, 6311 Avanti Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Avanti Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 Avanti Drive has units with dishwashers.

