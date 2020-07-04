Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
631 Almandora Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
631 Almandora Drive
631 Almandora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
631 Almandora Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 631 Almandora Drive have any available units?
631 Almandora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 631 Almandora Drive have?
Some of 631 Almandora Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 631 Almandora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Almandora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Almandora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 631 Almandora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 631 Almandora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 631 Almandora Drive offers parking.
Does 631 Almandora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Almandora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Almandora Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Almandora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Almandora Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Almandora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Almandora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Almandora Drive has units with dishwashers.
