All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6301 Brookhaven Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6301 Brookhaven Trail
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

6301 Brookhaven Trail

6301 Brookhaven Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6301 Brookhaven Trail, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail have any available units?
6301 Brookhaven Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6301 Brookhaven Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Brookhaven Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Brookhaven Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 Brookhaven Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail offer parking?
No, 6301 Brookhaven Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Brookhaven Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail have a pool?
No, 6301 Brookhaven Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail have accessible units?
No, 6301 Brookhaven Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Brookhaven Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Brookhaven Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Brookhaven Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center