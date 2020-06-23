All apartments in Arlington
6300 Hidden Springs Dr

6300 Hidden Springs Drive
Location

6300 Hidden Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice single story home in Arlington in Kennedale ISD - Nice single story home with new inside paint. The property is situated on a corner lot and is located just South of Sublet near Hwy 287. The home comes with one large living area with rock fireplace and a 2nd living area toward the front of the home. It just got new plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom is toward the front of the home and other 2 at the back. Yard is good sized and fenced with 2 car garage. No smoking, No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. House will be cleaned and new photos soon.

(RLNE4946817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr have any available units?
6300 Hidden Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr have?
Some of 6300 Hidden Springs Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Hidden Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Hidden Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Hidden Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Hidden Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Hidden Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Hidden Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 6300 Hidden Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 6300 Hidden Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Hidden Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Hidden Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

