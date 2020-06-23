6300 Hidden Springs Dr

Amenities

Nice single story home in Arlington in Kennedale ISD - Nice single story home with new inside paint. The property is situated on a corner lot and is located just South of Sublet near Hwy 287. The home comes with one large living area with rock fireplace and a 2nd living area toward the front of the home. It just got new plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom is toward the front of the home and other 2 at the back. Yard is good sized and fenced with 2 car garage. No smoking, No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. House will be cleaned and new photos soon.



