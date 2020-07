Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in desired Mansfield ISD, features custom crown molding throughout and a large island kitchen with a large pantry. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and back splash. Updated laminated floor in living, kitchen and all Bedrooms. No Carpet! Master bedroom large walk in closets. Large backyard with sprinkler system. Community pool within walking distance and close access to 360 and 287.