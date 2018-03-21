627 Soledad Street

Amenities

Beautiful move-in-ready open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD!!! Fresh neutral interior paint throughout! Updated beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top and mosaic back-splash, big island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, deep under-mount sink. Beautiful laminate floor in living areas, new ceramic tiles in wet areas and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms! Spacious backyard with plenty of spaces to entertain guests. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small pet allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED