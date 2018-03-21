All apartments in Arlington
627 Soledad Street
627 Soledad Street

627 Soledad St · No Longer Available
Location

627 Soledad St, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful move-in-ready open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD!!! Fresh neutral interior paint throughout! Updated beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top and mosaic back-splash, big island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, deep under-mount sink. Beautiful laminate floor in living areas, new ceramic tiles in wet areas and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms! Spacious backyard with plenty of spaces to entertain guests. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small pet allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Soledad Street have any available units?
627 Soledad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Soledad Street have?
Some of 627 Soledad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Soledad Street currently offering any rent specials?
627 Soledad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Soledad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Soledad Street is pet friendly.
Does 627 Soledad Street offer parking?
Yes, 627 Soledad Street offers parking.
Does 627 Soledad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Soledad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Soledad Street have a pool?
Yes, 627 Soledad Street has a pool.
Does 627 Soledad Street have accessible units?
No, 627 Soledad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Soledad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Soledad Street has units with dishwashers.

