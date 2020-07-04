All apartments in Arlington
626 Matt Lane
626 Matt Lane

626 Matt Ln · No Longer Available
Location

626 Matt Ln, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
This duplex is a 2 bed 1 bath with ceramic Tile throughout. The bedrooms have ceiling fans. Sizeable Kitchen has a gas range. Driveway can fit 3 or 4 cars. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets allowed with $200 Deposit. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Matt Lane have any available units?
626 Matt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 626 Matt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
626 Matt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Matt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 626 Matt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 626 Matt Lane offer parking?
No, 626 Matt Lane does not offer parking.
Does 626 Matt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Matt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Matt Lane have a pool?
No, 626 Matt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 626 Matt Lane have accessible units?
No, 626 Matt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Matt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Matt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Matt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Matt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

