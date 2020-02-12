Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
625 Cousins Lane
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
625 Cousins Lane
625 Cousins Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Location
625 Cousins Ln, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex unit available for immediate move-in. The unit is spacious with vinyl flooring down stairs and carpet upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 Cousins Lane have any available units?
625 Cousins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 625 Cousins Lane have?
Some of 625 Cousins Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 625 Cousins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
625 Cousins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Cousins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 625 Cousins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 625 Cousins Lane offer parking?
No, 625 Cousins Lane does not offer parking.
Does 625 Cousins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Cousins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Cousins Lane have a pool?
No, 625 Cousins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 625 Cousins Lane have accessible units?
No, 625 Cousins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Cousins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Cousins Lane has units with dishwashers.
