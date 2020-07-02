6230 Fernwood Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage

pet friendly garage

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard flooring surfaces throughout. Home sits on a corner lot, fully fenced and car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

