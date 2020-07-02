All apartments in Arlington
6230 Fernwood Dr
6230 Fernwood Dr

6230 Fernwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Fernwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard flooring surfaces throughout. Home sits on a corner lot, fully fenced and car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Fernwood Dr have any available units?
6230 Fernwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6230 Fernwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Fernwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Fernwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 Fernwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6230 Fernwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6230 Fernwood Dr offers parking.
Does 6230 Fernwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Fernwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Fernwood Dr have a pool?
No, 6230 Fernwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Fernwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6230 Fernwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Fernwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Fernwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Fernwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 Fernwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

