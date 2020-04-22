All apartments in Arlington
623 Mcqueary Street
623 Mcqueary Street

623 Mcqueary Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 Mcqueary Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cute affordable good sized duplex located in N Arlington. Fenced yard and plenty of parking. Not accepting vouchers at this time. Min credit score 550. No felony convictions, broken leases or evictions in last 5 yrs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Mcqueary Street have any available units?
623 Mcqueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 623 Mcqueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Mcqueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Mcqueary Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 Mcqueary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 623 Mcqueary Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 Mcqueary Street offers parking.
Does 623 Mcqueary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Mcqueary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Mcqueary Street have a pool?
No, 623 Mcqueary Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 Mcqueary Street have accessible units?
No, 623 Mcqueary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Mcqueary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Mcqueary Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Mcqueary Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Mcqueary Street does not have units with air conditioning.

