Cute affordable good sized duplex located in N Arlington. Fenced yard and plenty of parking. Not accepting vouchers at this time. Min credit score 550. No felony convictions, broken leases or evictions in last 5 yrs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 623 Mcqueary Street have any available units?
623 Mcqueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 623 Mcqueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Mcqueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.